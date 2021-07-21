-$0.01 EPS Expected for Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:PPBT) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Purple Biotech’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Purple Biotech.

Purple Biotech stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.07. Purple Biotech has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $9.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical drugs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oncology, and Pain and Hypertension. The company's marketed products include Consensi, a fixed-dose combination of celecoxib and amlodipine besylate for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension.

