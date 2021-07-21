-$0.09 EPS Expected for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.41) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

VSTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Verastem from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Verastem in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,581. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90. Verastem has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $613.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTM. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,607,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Verastem by 8,309.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,051,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,038,619 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verastem by 230.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 830,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Verastem by 19.5% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,694,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 439,803 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

