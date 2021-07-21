$0.09 EPS Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.11. Zynga posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.65.

Shares of ZNGA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.39. 503,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,022,149. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.51. Zynga has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $162,283.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 578,885 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,462.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,135,011 shares of company stock worth $33,926,460. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNGA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth about $162,413,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,558,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the first quarter worth about $82,831,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth about $50,890,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 122.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,866,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

