$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.05. Insulet posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insulet.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PODD. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.93.

In other news, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total value of $2,690,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,735.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,438,000 after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 552,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 716,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after purchasing an additional 450,706 shares during the period.

Shares of PODD stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.48. The company had a trading volume of 238,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,936. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.65. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,088.31 and a beta of 0.68. Insulet has a one year low of $189.02 and a one year high of $306.46.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

