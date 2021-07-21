$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.64%.

HRZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,112.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02. The company has a market cap of $343.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.