$0.29 EPS Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of HCSG stock traded down $3.80 on Wednesday, reaching $26.92. 2,444,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,650. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the second quarter worth about $341,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 337,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 15,733 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

