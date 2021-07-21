$0.79 EPS Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Capri’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.87. Capri posted earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Capri by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 157,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Capri by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,686,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Capri by 805.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPRI opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.21. Capri has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

