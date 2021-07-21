$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 13.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,658 shares of company stock worth $51,848. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,624,000 after buying an additional 1,005,615 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 258,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 61,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,143,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,416,000 after buying an additional 52,973 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 33,456 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $729,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $28.57. 33,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,665. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.71. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.59 and a 52 week high of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $456.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

