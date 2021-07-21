0Chain (ZCN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $236,926.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $14.51 million and $236,926.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00112429 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About 0Chain

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

