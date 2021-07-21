0x Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $532.99 million and $71.91 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001963 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

0x Profile

0x is a coin. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,323,731 coins. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0x’s official website is 0x.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

