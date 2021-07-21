$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will post sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.07 billion and the lowest is $1.05 billion. The Timken posted sales of $803.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

NYSE TKR opened at $76.10 on Wednesday. The Timken has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in The Timken by 223.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,978,000 after buying an additional 1,609,045 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,173,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 181.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,380,000 after purchasing an additional 591,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Timken by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 33.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,362,000 after purchasing an additional 483,504 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

