$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.01 billion. Continental Resources posted sales of $175.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 520.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.66.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Harold Hamm acquired 270,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.53 per share, with a total value of $9,863,100.00. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,551 shares of company stock worth $1,770,946. 82.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,109,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 47.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,483 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLR opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $40.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -78.07, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.61%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.