$1.94 EPS Expected for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.10. Winnebago Industries reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $8.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WGO. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 60.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,612,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,518,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WGO traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.01. 509,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,701. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

