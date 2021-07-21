103,255 Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Purchased by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 103,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,620,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $511,809,000 after acquiring an additional 231,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,847 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,994 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,505,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,825,000 after purchasing an additional 717,673 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,898,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,519,000 after purchasing an additional 25,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

