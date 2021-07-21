108,551 Shares in Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Acquired by Opaleye Management Inc.

Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 108,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

AYLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.51. 1,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,110. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 899.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

