10,868,072 Shares in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) Purchased by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,868,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,789,000. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 16.88% of Landcadia Holdings III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,971,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Landcadia Holdings III by 401.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,130,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after buying an additional 1,705,262 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,035,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,510,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,720,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of LCY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,040. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.57. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65.

Landcadia Holdings III Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

