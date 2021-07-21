$109.35 Million in Sales Expected for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) to announce $109.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.00 million and the highest is $111.70 million. Orthofix Medical reported sales of $73.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year sales of $462.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $460.10 million to $465.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $490.10 million, with estimates ranging from $485.10 million to $495.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2,623.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 817 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $730.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.89, a PEG ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.14. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.66.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.