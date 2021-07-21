$118.43 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will report sales of $118.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.70 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $119.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $509.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.29 million to $530.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $678.79 million, with estimates ranging from $666.88 million to $690.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%.

INDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,737 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,903,000 after acquiring an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after acquiring an additional 109,635 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $70.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.17. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $99.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.