1,200,000 Shares in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) Purchased by Canyon Capital Advisors LLC

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $552,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,048,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,609,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,876,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000.

NASDAQ:SRNGU traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.42. 1,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,428. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.41.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

