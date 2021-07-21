$121.17 Million in Sales Expected for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to announce sales of $121.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.12 million. Brandywine Realty Trust posted sales of $136.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $491.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $489.15 million to $493.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $515.80 million, with estimates ranging from $513.39 million to $518.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 59.59%. The company had revenue of $120.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

BDN stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.07. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.68%.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8,653.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

