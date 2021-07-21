1,250,000 Shares in CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) Acquired by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences II Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMIIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMIIU. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,285,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in CM Life Sciences II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,739,000.

Shares of CMIIU opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.09. CM Life Sciences II Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

