127,216 Shares in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Purchased by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 0.14% of ThredUp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,700,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,986,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,546,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,501,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDUP shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on ThredUp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. ThredUp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

