1,350,000 Shares in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Bought by Fir Tree Capital Management LP

Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,406,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth $24,825,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth $3,505,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth $976,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth $2,979,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Guggenheim during the first quarter worth $992,000.

Gores Guggenheim stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. 219,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,218. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.20.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

