$136.87 Million in Sales Expected for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce $136.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $135.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.80 million. Veeco Instruments reported sales of $98.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year sales of $554.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.70 million to $560.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $592.37 million, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $612.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

VECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Veeco Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

VECO opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.73 and a beta of 1.41. Veeco Instruments has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,529,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,074,000 after acquiring an additional 434,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,927,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,420,000 after acquiring an additional 338,228 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,019,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,918,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 142,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

