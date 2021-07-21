$15.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) will report earnings of $15.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,747.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full year earnings of $51.95 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $72.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alleghany.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $5.55. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.99 earnings per share.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE:Y traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $662.18. 65,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alleghany has a 1 year low of $486.49 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $689.15.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Y. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alleghany by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $432,277,000 after acquiring an additional 71,170 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,169,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.4% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 269,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,618,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

