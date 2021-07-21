150,000 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,608,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.06% of Affirm at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 28.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $57.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.22. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $146.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 53.97% and a negative net margin of 34.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

