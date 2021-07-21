150,000 Shares in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) Purchased by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Globis Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,954,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Globis Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globis Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,211,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $9,414,000. 46.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globis Acquisition alerts:

GLAQ stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98. Globis Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $10.50.

Globis Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Globis Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globis Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.