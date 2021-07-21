150,000 Shares in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) Purchased by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRACU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.59.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

