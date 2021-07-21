$160.00 Million in Sales Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce $160.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings. Calix posted sales of $119.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $630.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.00 million to $633.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $703.30 million, with estimates ranging from $701.60 million to $705.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Calix in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities increased their target price on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BWS Financial began coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

CALX opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61. Calix has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 291,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $14,287,469.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock worth $27,572,750. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Calix by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Calix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Calix by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

