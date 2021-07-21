1607 Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.40 Million in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MHD. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at $16,735,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $14,587,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 952,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,242,000 after acquiring an additional 679,556 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2,605.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 513,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4,764.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 518,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 507,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MHD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. 24,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,299. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $17.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

