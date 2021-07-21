1607 Capital Partners LLC Sells 237,636 Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI)

1607 Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,636 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGI. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,332 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.59. The company had a trading volume of 31,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,160. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1151 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

