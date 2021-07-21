$163.26 Million in Sales Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will report sales of $163.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.57 million to $168.21 million. Alarm.com posted sales of $141.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year sales of $686.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $684.60 million to $689.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $743.88 million, with estimates ranging from $726.50 million to $754.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Imperial Capital raised shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

Shares of ALRM opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.65. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $108.67.

In other news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $132,106.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,257.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $1,804,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,515,381.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,562 shares of company stock valued at $12,396,254 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Alarm.com by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

