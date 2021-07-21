$166.73 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will report $166.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.24 million to $169.70 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $93.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $665.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $639.72 million to $693.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $682.00 million, with estimates ranging from $632.88 million to $760.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MYGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $2,664,569.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,181,532.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 40,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $1,258,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,928 shares of company stock worth $9,229,385. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 127,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.