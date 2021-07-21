$170.00 Million in Sales Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will post $170.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted sales of $122.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $649.60 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $686.10 million, with estimates ranging from $677.00 million to $695.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132,333 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 111,160 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. 59.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

