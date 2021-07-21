17,076 Shares in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,076 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Gravity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRVY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gravity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Gravity during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gravity during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Gravity during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gravity during the first quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRVY opened at $99.82 on Wednesday. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $239.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of -0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.61.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gravity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games mainly in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the Philippines, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game.

