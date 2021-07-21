18,552 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,725,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,004,000 after acquiring an additional 154,689 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 4.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,099,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,320,000 after buying an additional 94,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,508,000 after buying an additional 282,732 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,427,000 after buying an additional 269,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 9.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,862,000 after buying an additional 43,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.17 and a beta of 1.64. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.36.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

