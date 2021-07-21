199,998 Shares in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) Purchased by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 199,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned about 2.34% of KL Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,270,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,327,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,452,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,323,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in KL Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,859,000.

Get KL Acquisition alerts:

Shares of KLAQ stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.71. KL Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.03.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for KL Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KL Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.