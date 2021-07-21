1World Price Reaches $0.0766 on Exchanges (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, 1World has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 1World coin can now be bought for $0.0766 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. 1World has a total market capitalization of $2.85 million and approximately $5,805.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00047153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013335 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.49 or 0.00803655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

