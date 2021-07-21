$2.75 Million in Sales Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to report $2.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.80 million and the lowest is $1.90 million. Arcturus Therapeutics reported sales of $2.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $71.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $277.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $402.80 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $889.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCT. Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.38.

ARCT opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market cap of $848.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

