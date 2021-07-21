$2.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will announce $2.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.03 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.68 billion to $14.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 522.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

SAH opened at $48.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.56. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $56.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 12.47%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

