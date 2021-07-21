200,000 Shares in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) Acquired by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLRMU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.94. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.75.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

