200,000 Shares in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAIIU. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,614,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,971,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,964,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,676,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,970,000.

Shares of KAIIU opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

