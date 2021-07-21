207,582 Shares in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 207,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.18% of SVF Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVFA. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

SVFA opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.91. SVF Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

