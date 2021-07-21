213,610 Shares in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 213,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.74% of Natural Order Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,351,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $355,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,735,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,844,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOAC opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

