$218.35 Million in Sales Expected for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) to post sales of $218.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rayonier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $220.70 million. Rayonier reported sales of $195.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier will report full-year sales of $873.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $867.70 million to $880.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $940.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rayonier.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on RYN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,149,782. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYN. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Rayonier by 21.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RYN opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. Rayonier has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $38.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 242.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier (RYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.