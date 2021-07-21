225,000 Shares in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of Waldencast Acquisition stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

