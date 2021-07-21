24,200 Shares in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Q2 by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 20,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Q2 by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,219,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,163,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 24,495.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,138,246.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $791,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,333 shares of company stock worth $35,036,082 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QTWO. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $103.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.50. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.97 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

