248,497 Shares in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Acquired by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 248,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLVU. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $33,936,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at $13,298,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at $11,700,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at $9,850,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 1st quarter valued at $8,342,000.

OTCMKTS:TWLVU remained flat at $$9.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. 83,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,343. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.11.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

