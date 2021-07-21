25,000 Shares in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Zai Lab by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zai Lab by 14.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Zai Lab by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 933,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,557,000 after purchasing an additional 78,601 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Zai Lab by 5,104.4% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 129,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 126,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zai Lab by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,061,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,656,000 after purchasing an additional 152,819 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,150.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,261,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 62,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.57, for a total value of $10,043,837.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,331 shares in the company, valued at $143,689,209.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,254 shares of company stock worth $53,316,139 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $161.62 on Wednesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $71.79 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

