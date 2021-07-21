250,000 Shares in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) Bought by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Gores Metropoulos II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GMII. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,708,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter worth about $12,375,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth about $10,791,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth about $9,810,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,920,000. 30.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gores Metropoulos II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GMII opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.